52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Armed man arrested after standoff near BRCC

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 25 2015 Sep 25, 2015 September 25, 2015 12:13 PM September 25, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after officers said he tried to rob a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself inside a home near Baton Rouge Community College.

Cpl. J'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said officers were able to get the man out and apprehend him without incident.

Officers blocked off portions of Acadian at Plank Road and Winbourne while they dealt with the situation. Baton Rouge Community College sent out an alert to let students and staff know about the road closures, and that the campus was not in danger.

Trending News

BRCC said classes would continue as scheduled.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days