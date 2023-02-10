52°
Armed man arrested after standoff near BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after officers said he tried to rob a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself inside a home near Baton Rouge Community College.
Cpl. J'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said officers were able to get the man out and apprehend him without incident.
Officers blocked off portions of Acadian at Plank Road and Winbourne while they dealt with the situation. Baton Rouge Community College sent out an alert to let students and staff know about the road closures, and that the campus was not in danger.
BRCC said classes would continue as scheduled.
