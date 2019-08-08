Latest Weather Blog
Area students heading back for first day of school
BATON ROUGE - Students in several parishes, including East Baton Rouge and Ascension, are heading back for their first day of school.
Some are coming back to new facilities.
Park Elementary has a new dance center, art room, gym, and more. Each grade level also gets their own pods which include classrooms, restrooms, and a sitting area.
Students in Ascension Parish are also heading back to school today. While crews are still putting the finishing touches on Bullion Primary, students will still be heading to class. Even though things aren't finished, the teachers at the school are excited about their new classrooms.
Construction on the school began about a year ago and is expected to be completed within the next nine weeks, according to officials.
Students in these parishes aren't the only ones heading back today. Click here for the full list.
