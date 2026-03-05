Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship game

HAMMOND - It's Marsh Madness time for high school basketball. Some of our area teams traveled to Southeastern's campus for the semifinal round, in hopes of punching their tickets to the state championship game.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

(winners in bold)

Division IV Select - Southern Lab 69, Cedar Creek 29

Division II Select - U-High 48, Parkview Baptist 45

Madison Prep 44, Buckeye 38

Division I Select - St. Joseph's Academy 51, Teurlings Catholic 46

Division I Non-Select - Zachary 64, Neville 46

Slidell 64, Prairieville 60 (OT)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:

(All games listed will be played Saturday)

Division IV Select - Southern Lab vs. J.S. Clark - Noon

Division II Select - Madison Pre vs. U-High - 2:00 p.m.

Division I Select - John Curtis Christian vs. St. Joseph's Academy - 4:00 p.m.

Division I Non-Select - Zachary vs. Slidell - 8:00 p.m.