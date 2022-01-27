39°
Latest Weather Blog
Apple, Samsung settle 7-year battle over smartphone design
Trending News
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The bitter rivals notified U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed Wednesday. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.
The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple $539 million for copying some of the iPhone's innovations in some of Samsung's competing products. The verdict was reached after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.
Apple had been seeking more than $1 billion in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay $28 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Non-profit bike shop broken into five times in the month of January
-
State Attorney General hosts roundtable to combat growing crime rates
-
Sheriff: Doctors working to save juvenile's ankle after teens were shot in...
Sports Video
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
-
Southern women stay unbeaten at home with win over UAPB
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ NFL playoffs