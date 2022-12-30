Apple recycles $40 million worth of gold from old electronics

CALIFORNIA- In its annual environmental report released this week, Apple reported that it recovered 2,204 pounds of gold, $40 million worth, from the company’s recycled electronics.



The gold was collected from old iPhones, iPads and Macs last year. 61 million pounds of the 90 million pounds of electronic waste collected through its recycle programs was reusable, according to Apple.



Apple reported collecting 23 million pounds of steel, 13 million pounds of plastic, 12 million pounds of glass, 4.5 million pounds of aluminum, 3 million pounds of copper and 6,600 pounds of silver.



Apple has a recycling program called Apple Renew program that lets customers recycle any Apple device at an Apple Store.