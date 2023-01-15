56°
Latest Weather Blog
Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department said an apparent prank call about an active shooter led to a large police response outside the Albertsons grocery store on Government Street.
We'll provide further updates about the situation as they become available.
----------
BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information on the situation.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
-
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...
-
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing...