Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department said an apparent prank call about an active shooter led to a large police response outside the Albertsons grocery store on Government Street.

We'll provide further updates about the situation as they become available.

----------

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information on the situation.

This is a developing story.