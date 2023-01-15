56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response

5 hours 33 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, January 15 2023 Jan 15, 2023 January 15, 2023 1:28 PM January 15, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department said an apparent prank call about an active shooter led to a large police response outside the Albertsons grocery store on Government Street.

We'll provide further updates about the situation as they become available.

----------

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information on the situation.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days