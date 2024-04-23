Apartment fire ruled accidental after occupant says 'they forgot they were cooking'

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters ruled an apartment fire on Gladiola Street accidental after a resident told investigators "they forgot they were cooking."

Heavy smoke billowed from the complex in the 3600 block of Gladiola Street, off Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road. Firefighters were able to get a person out of the apartment unharmed.

Fire damage was limited to one apartment, but other apartments nearby had smoke and water damage.

"Fire investigators arrived on the scene and interviewed the occupant. The occupant stated they forgot that they were cooking," a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.