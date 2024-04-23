79°
Latest Weather Blog
Apartment fire ruled accidental after occupant says 'they forgot they were cooking'
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters ruled an apartment fire on Gladiola Street accidental after a resident told investigators "they forgot they were cooking."
Heavy smoke billowed from the complex in the 3600 block of Gladiola Street, off Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road. Firefighters were able to get a person out of the apartment unharmed.
Fire damage was limited to one apartment, but other apartments nearby had smoke and water damage.
Trending News
"Fire investigators arrived on the scene and interviewed the occupant. The occupant stated they forgot that they were cooking," a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Covington man pleads guilty to felony charges in connection to Jan. 6...
-
2-year-old girl killed, hit by car on Wyoming Street
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Two killed, one hurt in separate shootings nearly an hour apart
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season