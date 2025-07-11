Apartment complex near LSU to be torn down; new student housing expected by August 2027

BATON ROUGE — An apartment complex off LSU's campus is being torn down to make way for a new development.

Demolition crews were at the Tiger Point Apartments between Gourrier Avenue and Burbank Drive on Friday.

A sign was put on the building that said the complex, built in 1970, was recently renovated but that it was sold in May to a Houston-based company.

That company is tearing down the buildings to make way for a 781-bed student housing complex. This is expected to be finished by August 2027.