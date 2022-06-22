AP Top 25: ACC matches SEC with 6 ranked

Image from Bleacher Report

TOP 25- The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Southeastern Conference for the most teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost.



It's the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.



Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2. Clemson, from the ACC, moved up two spots to No. 3 after a dramatic victory against Louisville, which slipped four spots to No. 7.



Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.



No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 02, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.



1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1514 1

2. Ohio St. (6) 4-0 1451 2

3. Clemson (1) 5-0 1403 5

4. Michigan (1) 5-0 1334 4

5. Washington 5-0 1234 10

6. Houston 5-0 1233 6

7. Louisville 4-1 1160 3

8. Texas A&M 5-0 1113 9

9. Tennessee 5-0 1045 11

10. Miami 4-0 909 14

11. Wisconsin 4-1 882 8

12. Nebraska 5-0 821 15

13. Baylor 5-0 805 13

14. Mississippi 3-2 712 16

15. Stanford 3-1 711 7

16. Arkansas 4-1 528 20

17. North Carolina 4-1 497 -

18. Florida 4-1 391 23

19. Boise St. 4-0 385 24

20. Oklahoma 2-2 324 -

21. Colorado 4-1 276 -

22. West Virginia 4-0 240 -

23. Florida St. 3-2 230 12

24. Utah 4-1 86 18

25. Virginia Tech 3-1 85 -

Others receiving votes: W. Michigan 76, UCLA 56, LSU 49, North Dakota St. 46, Auburn 46, Georgia 42, Oklahoma St. 41, TCU 26, Maryland 23, Air Force 17, San Diego St. 10, Michigan St. 7, South Florida 6, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Indiana 3, Texas 1.