77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Antoine Duplantis breaks LSU All-Time hit record

1 hour 9 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 11:44 PM June 02, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- During the 1st inning of LSU's 6-4 win over Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Final, LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis hit a single up the middle which gave him his 353rd hit of his LSU career.

Duplantis passes former LSU tiger first baseman Eddy Furniss for the LSU all-time hits record. Duplantis also broke the record for most career games at LSU with 267 games played.

Duplantis finished the night against Southern Miss 2-for-5 and scored a run. He now sits in 2nd place behind Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum for the SEC All-Time hits lead.

Duplantis will have a shot to build on his record breaking career throughout the rest of the NCAA tournament as the Tigers host Florida State in the NCAA Super Regionals starting Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days