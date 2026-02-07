70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Anti-ICE protestors gather on College Drive following school walkouts in Baton Rouge

Saturday, February 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff, Sam Short, Daphne Juneau, John Chua

BATON ROUGE — Protestors with Indivisible Baton Rouge gathered on College Drive on Saturday to protest ICE operations in the country following the death of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

The protest follows a walkout staged by Liberty Magnet High School students on Friday, showing how operations have affected students' lives. 

One student shared his fears that his parents would be deported.

"Every time that my mom is late to come home from work, I feel like something happened to her, and I shouldn't be feeling like that," he said.

Protestors on Saturday shared their views about ICE operations throughout the country. 

"Never in my life have I seen masked, armed paramilitary individuals pulling people outside of their homes, going inside people's homes, in their cars, hurting people, killing people in the way that they are right now," a protestor said.

"This is something that we would see ... in countries overseas that have very unstable governments, and now we're seeing it in our own backyard."

On Wednesday, border czar Tom Homan announced that about 700 out of roughly 3,000 federal officers deployed to Minnesota would be withdrawn. This comes after state and local officials in the state agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants. 

