Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Admission is $10, but kids under 10 years old get in for free. More than 400 vendors in the market sell clothing, jewelry, decorations, sweets and toys.
There is also a "kids zone" with Christmas crafts and face painting, plus the chance to meet Santa.
