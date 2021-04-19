67°
Angry goose defends its nest at New Jersey diner, attacking people that get too close

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey - A Canada goose is wreaking havoc in a restaurant parking lot to protect his brood.

The goose has been fighting people that get too close to his nest. One man was pecked in the face by the goose after he approached the eggs. The man was left with marks and bruises. 

Geese are more defensive this time of year when they are protecting newly laid eggs. 

