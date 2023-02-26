83°
Angola rodeo canceled this weekend
ANGOLA - The annual Angola Rodeo for this weekend has been canceled.
The state prison system, which organizes the rodeo at the state prison north of Baton Rouge, said it had to cancel Sunday's event out of an abundance of caution related to the expected Saturday landfall of tropical system Nate.
Ticket holders will be refunded their money. The prison is working on a plan to get the money back to ticket holders.
