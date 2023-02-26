83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Angola rodeo canceled this weekend

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 06 2017 Oct 6, 2017 October 06, 2017 4:33 PM October 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ANGOLA - The annual Angola Rodeo for this weekend has been canceled.

The state prison system, which organizes the rodeo at the state prison north of Baton Rouge, said it had to cancel Sunday's event out of an abundance of caution related to the expected Saturday landfall of tropical system Nate. 

Ticket holders will be refunded their money.  The prison is working on a plan to get the money back to ticket holders.

Click HERE for the forecast. 

***********************

