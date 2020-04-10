Angola prison employee dead from coronavirus complications

ANGOLA - An employee at the state penitentiary in Angola has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections confirmed the death of the prison staff member Friday in its daily coronavirus update. No other details about the deceased worker were immediately made available.

According to the latest numbers from DOC, 37 employees across all state-run prisons have tested positive for the virus, including 12 employees at Angola.