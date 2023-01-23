Angel Reese sets LSU record with 20th double double in Tigers' blowout of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double, breaking Sylvia Fowles’ previous record of 19 straight as the No. 3 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum.

Reese’s double-double streak is the second longest in SEC history, trailing only South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston who recorded 27 in a row last season.

The Tigers are just the second LSU team to start 20-0, joining the 2015 LSU Softball team that started 25-0.

Reese wasn’t the only Tiger to put up big numbers in the Monday night victory. LaDazhia Williams recorded her second straight double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Carson led the Tigers in scoring with 20. Four Tigers scored in double figures as LSU held Alabama to its lowest scoring total of the season.

LSU will return home for its “white Out Game” to take on Tennessee Monday night Jan. 30th in the PMAC at 6:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.