Angel Reese extends consecutive double-double streak to 14 with Chicago Sky's victory over Dream
CHICAGO — Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese continues to make WNBA history after the Chicago Sky's victory over the Atlanta Dream pushed Reese to 14 consecutive double-doubles on Wednesday.
A pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds to go in the game helped Reese extend her streak of double-doubles—a game where a player reaches 10 or more in two of the statistical categories of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Reese previously set the record with 10 consecutive double-doubles during a June 30 win over the Minnesota Lynx, beating Candace Parker's record of nine set in 2015.
Reese and the Sky beat the Dream 78-69. The Sky will play the New York Liberty on Thursday in the Barclays Center.
