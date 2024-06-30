90°
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season
CHICAGO - Former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese broke a WNBA record while playing the Minnesota Lynx Sunday.
Reese put up 10 consecutive double-doubles, setting a new record for consecutive double-doubles in a single season.
The FT that soldified Angel Reese in the history books for most consecutive double-doubles in a single szn— WNBA (@WNBA) June 30, 2024
Reese finished with 10 PTS, 16 REB pic.twitter.com/Yazfu0OIkp
Reese passed Candace Parker's nine consecutive double-doubles in 2015.
