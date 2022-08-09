An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices.

With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.

"I retired here eight years ago after being superintendent for 10," Corona said.

He says West Baton Rouge is well on it's way to achieving higher performance ratings, but there are still improvements he'd like to make.

The school district has over 3,000 students. Brusly High School itself, over 700, nearly 175 of them are seniors. In addition to a growing population, they also have more students from abroad.

"When we opened our enrollment here, it was about 400," said Principal Watts, who also says, while there has been a growing number of students and an ongoing teacher shortage, they've been able to fill most of their positions, adding five new teachers to the school system.

In addition to new teachers, they also have new classes. Watts says, a new cyber security class will be an extension of some internships that were offered over the summer.

With a growing population, also comes the need to support the student body for growth and prosperity. The students themselves are helping to do that. As part of a mentorship program, upperclassmen are assigned freshman students. They help to prepare them for the next four years of high school.

In addition to the excitement they have to help upcoming freshmen, students say they're excited to finally start this year.

"Try your best, do what you love, and have fun," student body president Natalie Kershaw said.