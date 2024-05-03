Amite River having debris removed and being de-snagged after 55 years of buildup

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Debris has been accumulating in the Amite River for 55 years, which is why the waterway is being de-snagged and removed of debris.

So far, a lot of ground has been covered in Livingston Parish with out 14 miles left to clear. Livingston Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson says crews have already tackled the Petite, Amite and Old Rivers.

Anderson, and many others, want to avoid a repeat of the Flood of 2016.

"That's the number one goal with Livingston Parish is we want to make sure that we try to minimize the flooding and get the debris out of the water," Anderson said.

All the debris pulled from the water goes to a DEQ approved burn site. A monitoring company makes sure the debris is collected and weighed correctly.

The debris that's in the water is the only thing being removed by contract. The parish says it's happy with the results thus far and knows there is more work to do to hopefully help the area drain better.