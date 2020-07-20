84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder

2 hours 40 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 July 20, 2020 5:16 PM July 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

AMITE - An Amite man has been indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. 

On Thursday, June 4, 2020 Aridies Cain, 23, entered a residence on Bourgeois Street and released multiple shots of gunfire on three individuals.   

Succumbing to their injuries, Alvin Henderson and Terrace Foster Jr. died at the scene. The unknown third victim was shot a total of seven times.

Cain fled the scene, but was later located at a residence on Lilly Pad Pond Road. He was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

The case is scheduled for a  preliminary exam on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days