Amid probe into violent classroom brawl, Livonia High football game canceled Friday

LIVONIA - A high school football game in Pointe Coupee was canceled Friday night as law enforcement continues to investigate a bloody fight that forced the school to go into lockdown just a day earlier.

Livonia High School initially announced that it was refunding tickets for the home game against Port Barre, just hours before it was set to kick off Friday, limiting attendance to teams, paramedics and law enforcement.

Within an hour of announcing the ban on fans, Livonia High said the game was outright canceled. St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said the school came to an agreement to cancel the game over safety concerns. The game will not be rescheduled.

The cancellation came after a student was reportedly taken to a hospital after the brawl inside a classroom Thursday morning. Video shared with WBRZ showed blood smeared across a classroom floor after the fight.

Classes were canceled at the school Friday as the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office investigated the fight.