Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High, school canceled Friday while deputies investigate

LIVONIA - A Pointe Coupee school will close Friday as deputies investigate a violent fight that forced the campus to go into lockdown Thursday morning.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said deputies were called to Livonia High sometime Thursday after the campus went on lockdown. Pictures sent to WBRZ appeared to show blood smeared across a classroom floor.

The sheriff's office said three were responsible for the fight, though it's unclear whether anyone will face criminal charges.

The lockdown was lifted later Thursday morning, and the school said additional law enforcement was present on campus.

Another video shared with WBRZ Thursday showed a brawl unfolding in the school's parking lot.

The school announced that classes would not be held Friday while the fight is being investigated.