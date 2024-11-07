83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle crash at Lovett Road and Joor Road

Thursday, November 07 2024
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - An ambulance was a part of a multi-vehicle crash at Lovett Road and Joor Road Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

One person was transported as a result of the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. No other information is available.

