Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

1 hour 37 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 7:03 AM September 22, 2023 in News
By: Associated Press
Photo via Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

