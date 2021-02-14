Amazon launches for-pay streaming music service

NEW YORK - Amazon is launching a paid streaming music service, the latest entry in an increasingly crowded field.



Amazon Music Unlimited is being positioned to compete against existing services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It will cost $8 per month, or $80 a year, for members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program. Non-Prime members will pay $10 a month, the same monthly fee charged by Spotify and Apple Music.



Owners of Amazon's Echo smart speaker, meanwhile, will be able to get the unlimited music service on one device for $4 per month.



The steaming service is one more perk - like two-day free shipping and Amazon Video - that the Seattle-based company hopes will attract people to its Prime program and thus encourage them to spend more on its flagship site.