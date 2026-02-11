'Almost like a set-up:' New details in Denham Springs teen death in Lutcher

LUTCHER - Law enforcement and the family of the Denham Springs 19-year-old killed in Lutcher on Saturday called for justice in the teenager's death and for anyone with information to come forward.

St. James Parish Sheriff Claude Louis, Jr., told WBRZ on Saturday, Feb. 7, 19-year-old Damon Summerlin and another 17-year-old were in a residential area in Lutcher when the shooting initially happened. Louis said the shooting appears to be targeted.

"It was at a residence, so that part right there was not a drive-by shooting," Louis said. "It was almost like a set-up."

Louis said the 17-year-old attempted to drive both wounded individuals to the hospital, but missed a turn and ended up in the Regions Bank parking lot around 11 p.m. There, one of the teenagers called emergency services. Deputies arrived to find both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The surviving victim's statement to investigators, combined with door surveillance cameras and social media posts, allowed deputies to create a timeline for the events on Saturday night and when shots were initially fired.

He also confirmed deputies did find guns inside the teen's car, but would not confirm if drugs were found in the car at the time.

Louis said it is concerning that young people are choosing to use guns over their words.

"It's very touching to see how some of our youths right now don't have a particular priority on the price of life itself. Some of them may be under the understanding that this is a video game. This is not a video game," he said.

At the time of this article, no arrests have been made or persons of interest identified.