Deadly deputy-involved shooting allegedly stemmed from chicken theft

ETHEL - A deputy shot and killed a suspected burglar in East Feliciana Parish Monday morning.

The sheriff's office confirms that a man was killed when one of their deputies responded to a burglary at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 10 and 19.

The deceased man's family identified him as 31-year-old, Christopher Whitfield. They claim Whitfield was running away from deputies when he was shot. He'd allegedly stolen a box of chicken from the store and was trying to run home.

Whitfield's family says he had a diagnosed mental illness, a fact which they say was well-known in his community. Whitfield has a criminal history and had been released from jail earlier this year.

A spokesman with Louisiana State Police says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation the shooting with assistance from state police.