All nine animals attacked by escaped jaguar at Audubon Zoo have died

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo closed Saturday after a male jaguar escaped his habitat, killed six animals and injured three others.

Within hours of the attack, though, the three injured animals died, too. A spokesperson for the LSU Vet School says the three animals were treated at its facility in Baton Rouge, but workers were ultimately unable to save them.

According to a new release from the zoo, the jaguar reportedly escaped around 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the zoo was still closed to the general public.

The jaguar, named Valerio, attacked and killed five alpacas, one emu and three foxes in nearby habitats before being sedated around 8:15 a.m. by the zoo's vet team.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss," the zoo said in a news release. "Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family."

Zoo officials said they will not put the jaguar down under any circumstance.

Grief counseling will be provided to employees for the animals that were lost, the zoo said in a release Saturday afternoon.

A review and investigation will take place to determine how the jaguar escaped its habitat.

The zoo reopened Sunday after being closed all day Saturday.