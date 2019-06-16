80°
All lanes now OPEN on Sunshine Bridge after tanker ship collision

Sunday, June 16 2019
By: Nadeen Abusada

DONALDSONVILLE - According to the St. James Sheriff's Office all lanes are now open on the Sunshine Bridge following the tanker ship collision early Sunday. 

It happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Cost Guard says a tanker ship slammed into a large beam of the bridge, damaging fencing along the bottom. The vessel was described as a 600-ft Dank Silver Tanker. 

 

The bridge was closed around 2 p.m. and reopened at 3:45 p.m.

It's the second time in less than a year the Sunshine bridge has been it. Just last year, it was damaged from a barge collision that put it out of service for months before reopening in January.

