All lanes now open on I-10 WB
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound.
Monday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-10 WB at Perkins due to an accident.
The delay from this incident remains on I-10 WB to Essen.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
