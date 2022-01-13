56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
All lanes now open on I-10 WB

5 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, September 12 2016 Sep 12, 2016 September 12, 2016 9:06 AM September 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound.

Monday morning, the left lane was blocked on I-10 WB at Perkins due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains on I-10 WB to Essen.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

