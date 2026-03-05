77°
All lanes now open at the I-10/110 split

9 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 07 2016 Nov 7, 2016 November 07, 2016 9:48 AM November 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open at the I-10/110 split.

Monday morning, a vehicle on fire blocked the I-110 exit at the I-10/110 split.

There are minimal delays from this incident.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

