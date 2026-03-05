77°
All lanes now open at the I-10/110 split
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open at the I-10/110 split.
Monday morning, a vehicle on fire blocked the I-110 exit at the I-10/110 split.
There are minimal delays from this incident.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
