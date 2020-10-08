All EBR Parish libraries closed Friday

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to a severe weather threats from Hurricane Delta all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries will be closed Friday, Oct. 9.

This closure falls in line with the City-Parish offices closing announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Opening hours for Saturday, October 10, have yet to be determined and will be shared at a later time, depending on weather conditions.

As always the Digital Library is open 24 / 7 at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.