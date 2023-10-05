Latest Weather Blog
Alex Box Stadium set to host 'Savannah Bananas' on 2024 tour
BATON ROUGE - The clown princes of baseball, the "Savannah Bananas," will make their first-ever appearance in a collegiate stadium when they play a 3-game set in March at Alex Box Stadium.
The team has exploded in popularity in recent years, bringing a Harlem Globetrotters-type approach to the diamond, where showmanship, stunts and a twisted roster of rules have put a new spin on the old game.
That popularity has led the team to spend much of the season on the road -- playing primarily in minor league stadiums around the country, and regularly selling out.
The March 14-16, 2024, series in Baton Rouge will pit the Bananas against their traditional opponent, the Party Animals.
The announcement came during a Thursday night event that turned a schedule release into a show unto itself.
Tickets will be sold via a lottery system, and those wishing to take part can register online.
