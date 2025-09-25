Latest Weather Blog
ALERT: Reported outages with 911 across Louisiana
First responders say there is a statewide outage affecting the 911 system. Not all parishes are affected. For example, Livingston Parish says they are on a different 911 system, but they are having issues transferring emergency calls to other parishes.
Below is a list of agencies reporting the outage, and the number you can call if you need help. We'll update this list as we learn more:
Anyone across the state that needs an ambulance should call Acadian Ambulance at (469) 513-6577.
Acadia Parish residents are encouraged to call these numbers for emergencies:
Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office: 337-788-8700
Church Point Police Department: 337-684-5455
Crowley Police Department: 337-783-1234
Rayne Police Department: 337-334-4215
Allen Parish's 911 lines have been rerouted to the administration lines, so if you call 911 and hear an auto-attendant, you should press one immediately to get to dispatch for help.
Assumption Parish is asking residents to call 985-369-2913 for emergencies.
Avoyelles Parish encourages residents to call 318-253-4000 and select option 1.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says to contact their office at 337-463-3281 or city PD at 337-462-8911.
Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office says 911 lines are inoperable, with the exception of 911 texting. Residents should call Pafford EMS at 1-800-435-7663 for medical emergencies.
Bossier Parish says to call the 911 Emergency Backup Line at 318-455-4927 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.
Caddo Parish released these numbers for emergencies:
Law Enforcement
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) - 318-675-2170
Shreveport Police Department - 318-673-2129
Shreveport Fire Department - 318-675-2151
Caddo Fire District #3 - 318-938-5290
Caddo Fire District #4 (Emergencies)
Dispatch (TRY HERE FIRST) - 318-675-2151
Central Station - 318-925-2200
Station 2 - 318-925-8864
Caddo Parish Fire District #6 - 318-925-8791
Caldwell Parish residents should call 318-649-2345.
Cameron Parish should contact 1-337-563-0143 for emergencies.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 318-927-2011 or text 911 for emergency assistance.
East Baton Rouge: Anyone getting a busy signal should call EMS at (225) 389-3300.
Jefferson Parish residents requesting emergency services should use a landline or call 504-227-1400.
LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office can be contacted in Jena at 318-992-2151 or at the Olla Substation at 318-495-5128.
Natchitoches Parish residents can reach the sheriff's office at 318-609-3162 or 318-354-5971.
Rapides Parish is asking residents to use these numbers in an emergency:
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 985-747-0911 if you need a deputy.
Slidell Police are asking residents to call 985-643-3131, 985-646-4201, or 985-646-4219.
St. Charles Parish provided these numbers for both emergency and non-emergency assistance:
504-415-6157
985-722-0546
985-722-0864
St. John the Baptist Parish's Sheriff's Office says they cannot receive outside calls, but 911 calls are going through.
St. Mary Parish is asking residents to call 337-339-1809 or 337-578-0179 for deputies and 985-385-3385 or 985-385-3386 for the fire department.
St. Tammany Parish released these numbers for emergencies:
Fire and Medical Emergencies (parishwide): 985-643-4242
