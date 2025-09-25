82°
ALERT: Reported outages with 911 across Louisiana

Wednesday, September 24 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

First responders say there is a statewide outage affecting the 911 system.  Not all parishes are affected.  For example, Livingston Parish says they are on a different 911 system, but they are having issues transferring emergency calls to other parishes.

Below is a list of agencies reporting the outage, and the number you can call if you need help.  We'll update this list as we learn more:  

Anyone across the state that needs an ambulance should call Acadian Ambulance at (469) 513-6577.

Acadia Parish residents are encouraged to call these numbers for emergencies:

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office: 337-788-8700
Church Point Police Department: 337-684-5455
Crowley Police Department: 337-783-1234
Rayne Police Department: 337-334-4215

Allen Parish's 911 lines have been rerouted to the administration lines, so if you call 911 and hear an auto-attendant, you should press one immediately to get to dispatch for help.

Assumption Parish is asking residents to call 985-369-2913 for emergencies.

Avoyelles Parish encourages residents to call 318-253-4000 and select option 1.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says to contact their office at 337-463-3281 or city PD at 337-462-8911.

Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office says 911 lines are inoperable, with the exception of 911 texting. Residents should call Pafford EMS at 1-800-435-7663 for medical emergencies.

Bossier Parish says to call the 911 Emergency Backup Line at 318-455-4927 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

Caddo Parish released these numbers for emergencies:

Law Enforcement

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) - 318-675-2170
Shreveport Police Department - 318-673-2129
Shreveport Fire Department - 318-675-2151
Caddo Fire District #3 - 318-938-5290
Caddo Fire District #4 (Emergencies)
Dispatch (TRY HERE FIRST) - 318-675-2151
Central Station - 318-925-2200
Station 2 - 318-925-8864
Caddo Parish Fire District #6 - 318-925-8791

Caldwell Parish residents should call 318-649-2345.

Cameron Parish should contact 1-337-563-0143 for emergencies.

Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 318-927-2011 or text 911 for emergency assistance. 

East Baton Rouge: Anyone getting a busy signal should call EMS at (225) 389-3300.

Jefferson Parish residents requesting emergency services should use a landline or call 504-227-1400.

LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office can be contacted in Jena at 318-992-2151 or at the Olla Substation at 318-495-5128. 

Natchitoches Parish residents can reach the sheriff's office at 318-609-3162 or 318-354-5971. 

Rapides Parish is asking residents to use these numbers in an emergency: 

Pafford EMS - 318-545-2595
APD- 318-449-5099
AFD - 318-441-6620
PPD - 318-442-6603
PFD - 318 - 442-4452
RPSO - 318-473-6700
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office says only landline phones can reach emergency lines. For now, you can call them at 225-638-5445 or reach out to them via private message on Facebook or by emailing them at dispatch@pcpso.org.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 985-747-0911 if you need a deputy.

Slidell Police are asking residents to call 985-643-3131, 985-646-4201, or 985-646-4219.

St. Charles Parish provided these numbers for both emergency and non-emergency assistance:

504-415-6157
985-722-0546
985-722-0864

St. John the Baptist Parish's Sheriff's Office says they cannot receive outside calls, but 911 calls are going through.

St. Mary Parish is asking residents to call 337-339-1809 or 337-578-0179 for deputies and 985-385-3385 or 985-385-3386 for the fire department.

St. Tammany Parish released these numbers for emergencies:

Fire and Medical Emergencies (parishwide): 985-643-4242

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office:
District 1 (Slidell area): 985-726-8000
District 2 (Mandeville, Bush, Folsom areas): 985-276-1300
District 3 (Madisonville & parts of Covington): 985-276-1501
West Baton Rouge: The West Baton Rouge Parish government said only landlines can reach their emergency lines. Anyone who can't reach them at 911 can call at 225-490-8589.
West Feliciana Parish said anyone in an emergency should dial (225) 784-3146.

