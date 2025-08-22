88°
Alert re-stocker finds mismatched packaging; prompts ice cream recall from Blue Bell

2 hours 19 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, August 22 2025 Aug 22, 2025 August 22, 2025 12:51 PM August 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling half-gallon packages of Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream in Louisiana and several other states after an alert employee re-stocking a store's shelves noticed that containers of cookie dough ice cream had the wrong lids.

Blue Bell said people with severe allergies to almonds, walnuts or pecans should not consume the products involved.

The company says some of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream was packed with the Moo-llennium Crunch lids. A worker restocking a retailer found two half-gallons with the mismatched packaging. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, nor have other incorrect packing been noted, according to the company.

The Moo-llineum Crunch packaging involved has this code on the lid: 061027524.

The ice cream was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, northwestern Georgia, southern Indiana,  southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and  southwestern Virginia. 

Consumers can return the items to their retailer for a full refund, the company said.

