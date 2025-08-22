Latest Weather Blog
Alert re-stocker finds mismatched packaging; prompts ice cream recall from Blue Bell
BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling half-gallon packages of Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream in Louisiana and several other states after an alert employee re-stocking a store's shelves noticed that containers of cookie dough ice cream had the wrong lids.
Blue Bell said people with severe allergies to almonds, walnuts or pecans should not consume the products involved.
The company says some of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream was packed with the Moo-llennium Crunch lids. A worker restocking a retailer found two half-gallons with the mismatched packaging. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, nor have other incorrect packing been noted, according to the company.
The Moo-llineum Crunch packaging involved has this code on the lid: 061027524.
The ice cream was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, northwestern Georgia, southern Indiana, southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and southwestern Virginia.
Trending News
Consumers can return the items to their retailer for a full refund, the company said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins...
-
FBI searches home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton
-
Berwick Police: 15-year-old arrested after leading officers on pursuit in stolen car
-
EBR Schools approves reallocation of nearly $5 million to avoid student meal...
-
2une In Previews: Chicken Shack gets ready for Jaguar football season with...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape
-
LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona...
-
LSU's defense showing improvement in fall camp with added depth