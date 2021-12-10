Alec Baldwin: 'I didn't pull the trigger' of gun on 'Rust' set

Alec Baldwin and George Stephanopoulos

NEW YORK — As ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos conducted an hour-long interview with actor Alec Baldwin regarding the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot and killed cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

A brief video clip from the sit-down interview was released Wednesday, marking the actor's first public interview since the tragic incident.

.@GStephanopoulos: “So you never pulled the trigger?”



Alec Baldwin: “No, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”



Watch "Alec Baldwin: Unscripted" TONIGHT 8pm ET on ABC and stream later on @hulu. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/v3qNPcloSV — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2021

Initially, reports regarding the shooting said Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

But in the excerpt from the Stephanopoulos interview, Baldwin appears to explain the incident differently.

When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn't in the script, Baldwin said, "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never."

The 63-year-old actor added that he has no idea how a live bullet got in the Colt .45 revolver, saying, "Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. (Eastern time) Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC also says a two-hour special “20/20” next week will provide an in-depth analysis of the investigation into the shooting.