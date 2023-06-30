96°
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in films like Little Miss Sunshine, Argo, and Glengarry Glen Ross during a career that spanned over 60 years, has died at the age of 89, according to Rolling Stone.
Arkin’s family confirmed their father’s death in a statement.
“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” his sons wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”
No cause of death was provided.
Arkin was a four-time Academy Award nominee, including twice in the Best Actor category, and won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2006's "Little Miss Sunshine."
