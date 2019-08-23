Alabama knocks out Michigan State 38-0 in Cotton Bowl

77°
3 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 01 2016 Jan 1, 2016 January 01, 2016 9:03 AM January 01, 2016 in Sports
Source: AP College Football Writer
By: RALPH D. RUSSO

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jake Coker played the game of his career, hooking up with Calvin Ridley for two touchdowns, as the second-ranked Crimson Tide aired it out to beat No. 3 Michigan State 38-0 Thursday night and advance to the national championship game.

Alabama (13-1) will face No. 1 Clemson (14-0) on Jan. 11 in Arizona looking for its fourth national title in nine seasons under coach Nick Saban.

The Tide looked like a team with no weaknesses against overmatched Michigan State (12-2). Coker, the promising Florida State transfer who sat the bench most of last season, was nearly perfect. The senior completed 25 for 30 for 286 yards. The freshman Ridley was brilliant, streaking by defenders on deep throws and outfighting them on jump balls. He caught eight passes for 138 yards.

 

