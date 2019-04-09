Airline Highway reopens in Baton Rouge after train collides with 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18 wheeler vs train crash, Airline at S Choctaw. pic.twitter.com/CbFX3OYZVw — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 19, 2019

The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. on Airline Highway at South Choctaw Drive. The intersection was closed around 9:11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the train was carrying coal and the truck was empty at the time of the crash.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, motor oil leaked onto the roadway as a result of the crash, but crews cleaned up the area.

18 wheeler has just been moved from the intersection. Train still being looked at @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/CorfMLusa6 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 19, 2019

The intersection was re-opened just before 10 a.m.