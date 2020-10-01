81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Airline Highway closed at Florida Boulevard due to crash

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials closed Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard following a Thursday morning crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., Airline remains shut down northbound at Florida Boulevard. 

The incident is causing heavy delays on Airline, before Old Hammond Highway. 

At this time, it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries. 

Follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for updates on traffic throughout the day. 

