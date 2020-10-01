81°
Airline Highway closed at Florida Boulevard due to crash
BATON ROUGE - Officials closed Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard following a Thursday morning crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m.
Airline Hwy NB closed at Florida. pic.twitter.com/GmGAK0Yebg— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 1, 2020
As of 8:30 a.m., Airline remains shut down northbound at Florida Boulevard.
The incident is causing heavy delays on Airline, before Old Hammond Highway.
At this time, it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.
