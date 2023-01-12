Latest Weather Blog
Air Force cadet from Lake Charles dies of health emergency while walking to class
A cadet with U.S. Air Force from Lake Charles died due to a "medical emergency" while walking to class on Monday.
Hunter Brown, 21, was a lineman for the Air Force's football team. He had left his dorm and was walking to class when he had a health emergency, ABC reports.
First responders attempted to save Brown's life but were unsuccessful.
Brown was from Lake Charles. He majored in management, minored in French, and was part of the Air Force's football team during their back-to-back winning seasons.
Trending News
In a statement from the school announcing Brown's death, head football coach Troy Calhoun said, "Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council chooses to keep the Stormwater District intact after potentially repealing...
-
Large holes left in front yard for weeks, utility crew comes back...
-
CIty-Parish cracking down on troublesome motels with proposed crime ratio
-
Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
-
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty to killing 5 in 2019 shooting spree