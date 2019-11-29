Air Force airman charged in August death of fellow airman

Image from KETV

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. - Officials with Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha say an airman has been charged with premeditated murder in the August death of a fellow airman.



Offutt officials say Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey, of Valdosta, Georgia, has been charged in military court in the death of Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard. The body of Dillard, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was found Aug. 1 in her base dormitory.



Base officials say Wilsey disappeared from Offutt a few days before Dillard's body was found. He was picked up Aug. 11 in Virginia and has been held at Offutt since. A news release Tuesday from the Air Force's 55th Wing says Wilsey has also been charged with desertion. He will next face a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.