Ahead of its 10th year, Sylvia's Toys for Christmas donates toys to hundreds of capital area kids

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of children got a jump start on their Christmas celebration on Saturday. It was all made possible by Sylvia's Toys for Christmas, a nonprofit organization started by WBRZ news anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon in 2015.

The line for the distribution of hundreds of donated toys at St. Vincent De Paul started forming before the doors even opened Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The mission of the event is to "create lasting memories for children who probably would not have the joy of unwrapping gifts at Christmas."

"It's been an absolute blessing just being outside with the families, seeing how thankful they are and getting to see the excitement in a kid's eyes," first-time volunteer Christopher Pancoast said. "I think seeing joy through a child's eyes is such a blessing."

Next year is Sylvia's 10th year hosting the Toy's for Christmas donation drive.