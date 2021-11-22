Agents arrest 19-year-old in Zachary on 50 counts of child pornography

ZACHARY - A 19-year-old was booked into jail Monday after he allegedly uploaded videos showing children as young as 4 years old being forced to perform sex acts.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations said Connor Rome was arrested after a months-long investigation dating all the way back to March. At the time, agents said they received a tip that Rome had uploaded videos depicting suspected child pornography via the Dropbox app.

Investigators reviewed the uploads and found that more than 60 of those explicit videos showed young boys who appeared to be between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

Agents were able to connect Rome and his Zachary address to the account that uploaded the videos. He was arrested on 50 counts of child pornography.