After squandering lead in toddler's murder, judge says ankle monitor company is not fit to track criminals

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors grilled Fredrick Hall, the owner of CTS, an ankle monitoring company, for about an hour inside a courtroom Thursday. Hall even admitted in front of a judge there were multiple times the company failed to track a juvenile.

Judge Ebony Johnson Rose says she will no longer do business with CTS, after prosecutors say the company dropped the ball when monitoring a then juvenile, Johnny Brown, over the course of two years. That upsets the family of Devin Page Jr. because Brown may have been tied to the killing of their child and grandson.

"That was a key component that could have told us where the person was, that could have been connected to the person that blew my grandbaby's brains out," Cathy Toliver, Devin's Grandmother said.

Documents from the District Attorney's Office show Johnny Brown was charged with second degree murder in March of 2021. He bonded out and was pulled over in June of last year.

When he was pulled over, Baton Rouge Police found a gun that was a forensic match to a firearm involved in the murder of Devin Page.

Although the gun found on Brown was not used to fire the shot that killed the toddler, knowing where Brown was the night Devin was killed could be a key piece of evidence in finding his killer.

But the ankle monitor company had no record of where Brown was from April 11th last year to April 23rd. Devin was killed April 12th.

"He had no recollection about where Johnny Brown was, and we are angry about it. We are hurt because we feel if we had that, we would be much further along," Toliver said.

But that isn't the only time records on Brown went missing.

Hall admitted to prosecutors that he did not know Johnny Brown had left the state while under his watch.

"How in the world could this child, Johnny Brown, be in Texas, and nobody has any idea where he was?", Toliver said.

Documents from the DA's office say that CTS has no reports of monitoring Brown since November 21 of last year. They continue to say CTS had no idea Brown was not even wearing an ankle monitor in February of this year.

Johnny Brown's bond was revoked in court Thursday, but none of those charges are linked to the death of Devin Page.

WBRZ reached out to Fredrick Hall to see if he had anything to say about what played out in court. He told us no comment.