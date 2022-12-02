73°
After shocking viral video, Drew Brees admits he was not struck by lightning
A viral video that allegedly showed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning caused mass hysteria on social media Friday morning.
It quickly became clear, however, that the video was nothing more than a stunt. The video purported to show Brees filming a commercial in Venezuela for a sports betting company.
I just texted Drew Brees. He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning.— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 2, 2022
Several reporters who cover the Saints and the NFL quickly threw water on the story after contacting Brees who said he was OK.
