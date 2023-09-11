After scary injury in LSU-Grambling game, GSU linebacker undergoes surgery

Photo: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - A Grambling State player who went down with a head injury during Saturday night's game at Tiger Stadium successfully underwent surgery in Baton Rouge, the GSU athletics department reported on Sunday.

Linebacker Jaquavis Richmond suffered a head injury while making a tackle on a punt Saturday night. Richmond spent about 10 minutes on the ground before personnel carted him off the field.

Richmond was moved to Our Lady of the Lake hospital that night, where we he would later undergo surgery.

On Monday, LSU Coach Brian Kelly said it is expected to be a "long and difficult" road for Richmond but that they're optimistic he'll make a full recovery.

"The prognosis is that he'll be able to have full movement in his arms and legs," Kelly said. "Clearly it's a very difficult injury, but we're very hopeful."

Read the full statement from Grambling Athletics below.