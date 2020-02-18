After mulling retirement, Drew Brees returning for 2020 NFL season

NEW ORLEANS - After months rife with discussions about Drew Brees' NFL future, the Saints quarterback has confirmed he will be back for another year.

On Tuesday Brees shared a post on Instagram officially declaring he's ready to "make another run at it."

The announcement comes after several weeks of conjecture over whether the future Hall of Famer would retire. When asked about his decision in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Brees gave uncharacteristically vague responses suggesting he was seriously considering hanging up his jersey.

Brees and the Saints have ended the past three seasons in heartbreaking fashion, with three consecutive last-second losses in the postseason. Those include this year's overtime loss to the Vikings, 2018's Minneapolis Miracle and last year's infamous no-call in the NFC Championship.