Latest Weather Blog
After LSU & Tennessee fines, SEC reviewing ways to address fans storming fields
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will review policies on postgame field and court storming by fans and explore ways schools can make the raucous celebrations safer.
The move comes after Tennessee and LSU were fined last month by the SEC for fans rushing the field after football games.
“When people want to go, they want to go,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told the SEC Network last month. “But we have to re-train people to stay in the stands.”
The conference said it will form a working group of athletic directors, event management directors and campus security personnel from member schools to study the issue and provide recommendations to be presented at SEC meetings next spring.
“Providing consistent and appropriate levels of safety and security remains the common goal of SEC member institutions,” Sankey said Friday. “Our institutions remain current and vigilant in crowd control best practices and continue to work with local law enforcement to develop effective security protocols at SEC venues and we need to continue the adaptation of conference policies to address emerging realities.”
Trending News
The SEC’s long-standing policy fines schools for fans rushing the playing field or court. Tennessee was fined $100,000 after fans flooded the field at Neyland Stadium and tore down one of the goal posts after the Volunteers beat Alabama.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgate Bama LSU
-
LSU fans already tailgating, showing their support two days before Alabama game...
-
Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom
-
Two hurt in crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night; one airlifted...
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0